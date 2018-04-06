Davis Cup: China take 2-0 lead against India

Ramkumar Ramanathan took to court against China's Yibing Wu and lost 6-7, 4-6. Sumit Nagal promised quite a bit in his tie against Ze Zhang but could not sustain the momentum before going down 6-4, 6-1.

Now, it is up to the veteran duo of Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna as they will take China in the must-win doubles tie on Saturday (April 7).

Playing for our 🇮🇳 is the greatest feeling. Let’s Go India @daviscup pic.twitter.com/7navoikZ2O — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 6, 2018

The 44-year-old Paes is tied on 42 wins with Italian Nicola Pietrangeli and one more win will make him the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup.

Paes had a chance to the make the record of his own when India hosted New Zealand in Pune in February 2017 but doubles was the only match India lost in that tie.

What followed in Bengaluru against Uzbekistan was an avoidable controversy as captain Mahesh Bhupathi chose to put Paes on bench, fielding Sriram Balaji with Bopanna.

Those were two chances when Paes could have got that coveted record in front of his home fans but now after reclaiming his place in the team on the back of some stellar show in the last few months, he has to do it thousands of miles away from home in alien conditions.

"Playing China in China will be tough. They have got a junior who won the US Open, plus they have a tough doubles team, which beat a good New Zealand side. It's going to be tough. The Chinese play well together as a team. It's wonderful after 29 years to go for a world record for India. I am happy to be back in the Indian team. But for me it's important for the team to win the tie," said Paes.