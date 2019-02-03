English

Davis Cup: Russia dump Swiss out despite win for 15-year-old Kym

By Opta
Teenager Jerome Kym (centre) claimed only win for Switzerland
Teenager Jerome Kym (centre) claimed only win for Switzerland

Biel (Switzerland), February 3: Jerome Kym claimed a Davis Cup victory aged only 15, but Russia denied Switzerland a place in the Davis Cup Finals by wrapping up a 3-1 qualifying win on Saturday (February 2).

Kym, making his Davis Cup bow 10 days before his 16th birthday, and Henri Laaksonen beat Andrey Rublev and Evgeny Donskoy in the third rubber to keep the tie alive in Biel.

That 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) doubles triumph was in vain, though, as Karen Khachanov saw off Laaksonen 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to put Russia through to the Finals in Madrid in November.

Germany will join them after thrashing Hungary 5-0 in Frankfurt, Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz giving them an unassaible lead with a doubles win over Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy before Alexander Zverev and Philipp Kohlschreiber claimed singles victories.

Colombia cruised through with a 4-0 hammering of Sweden in Bogota after Australia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by the same emhpatic margin.

Belgium came from a rubber down to defeat Brazil 3-1, while Serbia, Chile, Canada and Japan edged 3-2 victories over Uzbekistan, Austria, Slovakia and China respectively.

Italy got past India 3-1 and Netherlands ended the Czech Republic's hopes of playing in the Spanish capital, also winning 3-1 in Ostrava.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
