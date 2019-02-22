English

Del Potro into Delray Beach quarters, Kyrgios exits

By Opta
Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the quarter-finals of Delray Beach Open

Miami, February 22: Juan Martin del Potro booked a spot in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals, while Nick Kyrgios failed to do so on Thursday (February 21).

Del Potro, playing his first tournament since October after a knee injury, broke once in each set to beat Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-4 in the second round.

The Argentine top seed, champion at the ATP 250 event in 2011, next faces Mackenzie McDonald, who overcame Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5 6-4.

However, Kyrgios bowed out with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 loss to Radu Albot, who will meet Steve Johnson after the fourth seed's 7-5 7-5 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

At the Rio Open, the last of the remaining seeds – Joao Sousa – departed to leave the field wide open.

Sousa was beaten by qualifier Casper Ruud 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the second round to become the last of the eight seeds to exit.

Ruud will face Laslo Djere, who was too good for Taro Daniel 6-4 6-2 to add to his upset win over Dominic Thiem.

Pablo Cuevas and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will also meet after wins over Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Delbonis respectively.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
