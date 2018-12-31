English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Dimitrov up and running in Brisbane

By Opta
grigordimitrov - Cropped

Brisbane, December 26: Grigor Dimitrov made a strong start to the new ATP season with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in round one of the Brisbane International.

The Bulgarian was champion at the 2017 event, which was the catalyst for a brilliant season that yielded a run to the Australian Open last four and ATP Finals glory.

He will look to reclaim that form after an underwhelming 2018 and the sixth seed made a great start in Brisbane saving six of seven break points in an ultimately comfortable win.

"I felt I was actually hitting the ball quite all right for our first match of the year," he said.

"There a few things that I would like to maybe improve in the next match, but overall I think it's off to a positive start."

Brisbane-born John Millman is next up for Dimitrov after he won a deciding set 6-0 against Tennys Sandgren with the first two having been won on tie-breaks.

Milos Raonic, champion in 2016, raced past Aljaz Bedene 6-0 6-3 in just 47 minutes to book a round-two date with qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic, who saw off Leonardo Mayer 6-3 6-1.

Yasutaka Uchiyama also progressed from round one, the Japanese defeating fellow qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rabada top ICC Test rankings
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue