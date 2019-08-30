English
Divij Sharan-Hugo Nys pair makes early US Open exit

By Pti
New York, Aug 30: India's Divij Sharan made a first-round exit from the US Open with partner Hugo Nys after losing in straight sets to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis, here.

The Indian and his partner from Monaco lost 4-6 4-6 to the players, who are both ranked outside top-100 bracket. Sharan and Nys did not get any break-point in the 72-minute clash while their rivals broke them once each in both the sets to move to the next round.

This is the second time this season that left-handed Sharan has made a first-round exit from a Grand Slam, losing at the same stage at the Australian Open also.

The result means that he is likely to drop a rung to 48 when the new rankings will be issued after the conclusion of the last Grand Slam of the season. Reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2018 remains his best show at the Majors.

Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes are also in the men's doubles draw with their respective partners. Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov are up against French fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Paes has paired with Argentina's Guillermo Duran and they will open their campaign against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud.

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
