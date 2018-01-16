Novak Djokovic eases past Young on return

Melboune, January 16: Novak Djokovic showed few signs of rustiness in a first-round thrashing of Donald Young at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Djokovic, making his first competitive appearance since Wimbledon last year due to an elbow injury, blitzed Young 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.
The Serbian 14th seed benefited from an error-ridden display by Young, who was no match for the 12-time grand slam champion.
The biggest question mark for Djokovic was his conversion, with the 30-year-old only making the most of six of 25 break points during the one hour, 52 minutes.
Djokovic, a six-time winner in Melbourne, wore a sleeve on his right arm as he moved into the second round, where Gael Monfils or Jaume Munar await.
IDEMO 🔥@DjokerNole excellent in return, beats Donald #Young 6-1 6-2 6-4.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/e4ufgqr6Ga— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018
Young's forehand was wayward throughout the first set, the American broken in the fourth and sixth games.
Djokovic went on a run of 10 consecutive games, going from 1-1 in the first set to 5-0 up in the second.
He broke again in the third game of the third set with a backhand return winner, closing out a comfortable victory.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Djokovic bt Young 6-1 6-2 6-4
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Djokovic – 33/27 Young – 24/45
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Djokovic – 4/1 Young – 2/2
BREAK POINTS WON
Djokovic – 6/25 Young – 1/2
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Djokovic – 58 Young – 57
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Djokovic – 78/71 Young – 47/54
TOTAL POINTS
Djokovic – 101 Young – 68
Source: OPTA