Dominic Thiem cruises into last 16 at Gijon Open

By Harry Carr

Gijon (Spain), October 11: Dominic Thiem produced a dominant display to cruise past Joao Sousa in the duo's first-round clash at the Gijon Open, only dropping two games for just the second time in his career.

The 2020 US Open winner did not face a single break point in his one-sided 6-2 6-0 victory on Monday, reaching the last 16 after 62 minutes.

It is just the second time in the Austrian's career he has lost as few as two games in a completed ATP-level match, having previously done so against Jaroslav Pospisil in 2013 (in a 6-1 6-1 win).

"Especially with the forehand, it was really good for basically the first time [since my injury]," Thiem said afterwards. "I'm very happy about it. This way is right, the direction is right."

Meanwhile, Argentina's Sebastian Baez was forced to retire when a set down to France's Constant Lestienne, and fifth seed Tommy Paul eased past 16-year-old home hope Martin Landaluce in straight sets.

Only one seed was in action at the Firenze Open on Monday, with Aslan Karatsev advancing courtesy of a walkover following an injury to Tallon Griekspoor.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 2:00 [IST]
