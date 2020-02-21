Tennis
Thiem into Rio quarters, Raonic's run continues at Delray Beach

By Dejan Kalinic
Dominic Thiem

Rio de Janeiro, February 21: Dominic Thiem survived another test to reach the Rio Open quarter-finals, while Milos Raonic's run at Delray Beach continued on Thursday (February 20).

Thiem, playing his first tournament since reaching the Australian Open final, was pushed by Jaume Munar before winning 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 on the clay in Brazil.

The Austrian top seed, who won the ATP 500 event in 2017, needed two hours, 41 minutes to advance, having also dropped a set in his opener.

Thiem will face Gianluca Mager in the quarter-finals after the Italian qualifier's 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over Joao Domingues.

Borna Coric moved into the last eight courtesy of a 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-5) win against wildcard Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The fifth seed will meet Lorenzo Sonego, who upset second seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

At the Delray Beach Open, Raonic – the 2017 runner-up – served 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe that sent him into the quarter-finals.

Steve Johnson awaits the Canadian after overcoming 2017 champion Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe, the 2018 winner, and Ugo Humbert set up a last-eight meeting with straight-sets victories over Tommy Paul and Miomir Kecmanovic respectively.

Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
