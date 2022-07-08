Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Rybakina vs Jabeur date, time, tv channel and live streaming info
When is Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final match?
The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).
What time will the Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final start?
The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Rybakina and Jabeur is scheduled to start at 2 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST) on Saturday (July 9).
Where and how to watch Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final in India?
The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.
Elena Rybakina Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|First
|CoCo Vandeweghe
|7-6, 7-5
|Second
|Bianca Andreescu
|6-4, 7-6
|Third
|Zheng Qinwen
|7-6, 7-5
|Round of 16
|Petra Martic
|7-5, 6-3
|Quarterfinal
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|4-6, 6-2, 6-3
|Semifinal
|Simona Halep
|6-3, 6-3
Ons Jabeur Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|First
|Mirjam Bjorklund
|6-1, 6-3
|Second
|Katarzyna Kawa
|6-4, 6-0
|Third
|Diane Parry
|6-3, 6-2
|Round of 16
|Elise Mertens
|7-6(9), 6-4
|Quarterfinal
|Marie Bouzkova
|3-6, 6-1, 6-1
|Semifinal
|Tatjana Maria
|6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Head to Head
In the 3 meetings overall between the two, Ons Jabeur takes a narrow 2-1 lead over Elena Rybakina with the Tunisian also winning the last time they clashed in 2021. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam and also first on grass as the previous three clashes were on hard court.
|Year
|Event
|Court
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2021
|Chicago Fall Tennis Classic
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Ons Jabeur
|6-4, 3-2 retired
|2021
|Dubai Open
|Hard
|Round of 32
|Ons Jabeur
|7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2
|2019
|Wuhan Open
|Hard
|Round of 32
|Elena Rybakina
|6-1, 6-7(3), 6-2