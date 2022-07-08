Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

While world number 2 Jabeur became the first Tunisian, Arab or African women to make a Slam final in the Open Era with the victory over Tatjana Maria, Rybakina ousted Simona Halep to become the first player from Kazakhstan to make a major final.

Jabeur needed three sets to get past friend Maria with the scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinal, Rybakina breezed past former champion Halep in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3 to reach the summit clash.

The pair have so far crossed paths three times in their career and will be involved in their fourth encounter in a history making championship match on Saturday (July 9).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Final, Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur:

Rybakina vs Jabeur date, time, tv channel and live streaming info When is Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final match? The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8). What time will the Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final start? The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Rybakina and Jabeur is scheduled to start at 2 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST) on Saturday (July 9). Where and how to watch Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final in India? The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Elena Rybakina Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final Round Opponent Result First CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6, 7-5 Second Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6 Third Zheng Qinwen 7-6, 7-5 Round of 16 Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 Quarterfinal Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Semifinal Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 Ons Jabeur Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final Round Opponent Result First Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3 Second Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0 Third Diane Parry 6-3, 6-2 Round of 16 Elise Mertens 7-6(9), 6-4 Quarterfinal Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Semifinal Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Head to Head In the 3 meetings overall between the two, Ons Jabeur takes a narrow 2-1 lead over Elena Rybakina with the Tunisian also winning the last time they clashed in 2021. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam and also first on grass as the previous three clashes were on hard court. Year Event Court Round Winner Score 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Hard Semifinal Ons Jabeur 6-4, 3-2 retired 2021 Dubai Open Hard Round of 32 Ons Jabeur 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2 2019 Wuhan Open Hard Round of 32 Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-2