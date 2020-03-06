Tennis
Svitolina, Konta into Monterrey quarter-finals

By Dejan Kalinic
Elina Svitolina

Monterrey (Mexico), March 6: Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta eased into the Monterrey Open quarter-finals on Thursday (March 5).

Svitolina, the top seed at the WTA International event, was too strong for Belarusian Olga Govortsova 6-3 6-4 in one hour, 18 minutes.

The Ukrainian managed four breaks of serve in her victory, moving into a last-eight clash with Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.

Konta was pushed more but still got past German Tatjana Maria 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

The British second seed was wasteful, converting just one of 12 break points to advance.

Russian Anastasia Potapova awaits in the quarter-finals after overcoming Tamara Zidansek 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1.

Arantxa Rus also booked a spot in the last eight thanks to a 7-5 6-0 victory over American 10th seed Lauren Davis.

Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
