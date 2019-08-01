English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fognini reaches Los Cabos quarters, Kokkinakis upstages Pouille

By
Fabio Fognini
Fabio Fognini's title defence remains on track after his three-set win, while Thanasi Kokkinakis stopped fourth seed Lucas Pouille.

Mexico City, August 1: Defending champion Fabio Fognini moved through to the Los Cabos Open quarter-finals, while Thanasi Kokkinakis ousted Lucas Pouille.

Top seed Fognini kept his title defence on track with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marcel Granollers at the ATP 250 tournament on Wednesday.

Fognini dropped the opening set, but the Italian rallied to set up a clash with fifth seed Taylor Fritz, who outlasted Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6 6-3 6-2.

There were contrasting results for seeds Pouille and Guido Pella on the Mexican hard courts midweek.

Pouille – the French fourth seed – was sent packing by Kokkinakis, who backed up his drought-breaking victory with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 triumph.

Prior to this tournament, Kokkinakis had not claimed a tour-level win since stunning Roger Federer in March 2018 and he will now face Radu Albot after the seventh seed defeated Taro Daniel 6-1 6-2.

Second seed Pella, meanwhile, saw off Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-2 to seal his eighth quarter-final berth of the year.

Next up for Pella is South Korean qualifier Kwon Soon-woo, who trumped Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4 3-6 6-3 for his first ATP Tour quarter-final.

Third seed Diego Schwartzman topped Ernests Gulbis 7-5 6-0 and Mikhail Kukushkin claimed a 7-5 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie.

More FABIO FOGNINI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rohit eye big records in WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue