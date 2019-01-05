English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Federer and Bencic retain Hopman Cup for Switzerland

By Opta
BencicFederercropped

Perth, January 5: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic retained the Hopman Cup for Switzerland after prevailing in a mixed doubles battle with Germany's Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev.

Federer struck the first blow for the defending champions in what could be the last edition of the event, beating Zverev 6-4 6-2 in Perth on Saturday.

Kerber kept the tie alive by winning the second rubber in straight sets, Bencic going down 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

There was a sense of deja vu as the same quartet returned to the court to decide who will claim the title, just as they did last year.

Zverev and Kerber were unable to gain revenge for their loss 12 months ago, as Bencic and Federer won 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) in an absorbing last rubber.

The Swiss have now won the Hopman Cup on four occasions, with Germany unable to halt a 24-year wait to lift the trophy.

Federer's winning streak in Australia stands at 23 matches, while Kerber won all four singles rubbers this week.

There are doubts over the future of the Hopman Cup with the ATP World Team Cup set to be introduced next year.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VLD 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue