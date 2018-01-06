Federer and Bencic secure Hopman Cup glory for Switzerland

London, January 6: Roger Federer helped Switzerland to their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday, 17 years on from winning the trophy for the first time alongside Martina Hingis.

Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3 (5-3) 4-2 in the deciding doubles contest in Perth.

While many of his rivals have been plagued by injuries ahead of the Australian Open, the evergreen Federer has been able to enjoy a relaxed build-up to the year's first grand slam.

He won all four of his singles contests this week, beating Alexander Zverev in three sets to maintain that record, and again teamed up with Bencic to good effect after the latter had been beaten 6-4 6-1 by Kerber.

The German pairing of Zverev and Kerber looked set to move ahead in the Fast4 doubles when they opened up a 2-0 lead in the first set tie-break.

However, Federer and Bencic recovered admirably to take the set and proved too strong thereafter.

"Thanks to Roger for playing with me," said Bencic, who is continuing to climb the WTA rankings following a lengthy injury layoff.

"It really is a dream come true. I couldn't wish for a better partner. I'll never forget this week. It's been unbelievable."

Source: OPTA