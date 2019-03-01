English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Federer sees off Fucsovics to reach last four in Dubai

By Opta
Roger Federer in action at the Dubai Tennis Championship
Roger Federer in action at the Dubai Tennis Championship

Dubai, March 1: Roger Federer was held up by both the rain and a battling performance from Marton Fucsovics before eventually booking his place in the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championship.

The second seed is looking to win his 100th ATP Tour title but has found life tough going so far in the United Arab Emirates, needing three sets to see off Philippe Kohlschreiber and Fernando Verdasco to reach the last eight.

Fucsovics also proved to be a tricky proposition for the Swiss on Thursday, the world number 35 squandering a pair of opportunities to seal the opening set during a tense tie-break.

Federer eventually claimed the set and while he was unable to hold on to an early advantage in the second, he capitalised on a timely delay in play due to bad weather to crucially break in the ninth game.

The 37-year-old still had to fend off one final push from Fucsovics, rallying after falling 0-30 down on serve to record a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 triumph after just under two hours on court.

Play had also temporarily halted due to rain with the score at 5-5 in a highly competitive first set, Federer having quickly realised he was in for another battle when he faced a break point in his opening service game.

The 20-time grand slam champion committed 21 unforced errors but still came out on top after Fucsovics played passively with the set up for grabs, letting slip a 6-4 lead in the breaker as he lost four points in a row.

The Hungarian was level at 4-4 in the second set after countering an early setback on his own serve, yet a further stoppage in proceedings worked against him as he was broken again in the next game.

Federer duly served out for the match to remain on course for an eighth victory in the tournament, one that would also see him bring up a historic century in a stellar career.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue