Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roger Federer to undergo another knee surgery, to miss rest of the 2020 season

By
Roger Federer
Roger Federer has been troubled by the knee injury since 2016.

Bengaluru, June 10: Tennis ace Roger Federer will miss rest of the season -- which includes two Grand Slams -- the postponed French Open and US Open -- after he announced on Twitter that he had to undergo another knee surgery.

The 38-year-old has been troubled by knee injuries since the start of the 2016 season, when he underwent a surgery for the first time and missed half of the ATP World Tour season.

"I hope you're staying safe and healthy. A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee. Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level," Federer tweeted on Wednesday (June 10).

With the ATP World Tour planning a gradual return to the court after the long break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans were looking forward to seeing the 20-time Grand Slam champion back in action.

But the latest announcement will leave his millions of fans disapponted, though the former world No.1 promised that he will try to comeback stronger in 2021.

"I'll be missing my fans and the Tour dearly but, I'll look forward to seeing everyone back on Tour at the start of the 2021 season," he added.

Though the Swiss maestro had been undergoing a rehabilitation after a right knee surgery in February, Federer's coach Severin Luthi had admitted that the recovery was not going well as expected.

Lockdown Days: Nadal grills Federer, Murray on Instagram

When Federer had the knee surgery in February, he was set to miss Dubai Championships, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami Open and the French Open. But as it turned out, the coronavirus lockdown was soon imposed and the entire ATP and WTA calendar came to a grinding halt with even the famed Wimbledon Championships getting cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of coronavirus

Federer, had previously made a remarkable comeback from injury in 2017, winning seven titles including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, marking his most successful season for over a decade.

His last Grand Slam title came at the Australian Open in 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More ROGER FEDERER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Federer to miss rest of the season
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue