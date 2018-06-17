Federer wins Stuttgart Open on his return

And having seen off Nick Kyrgios to achieve that goal on Saturday, the top seed defeated Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in a contest decided by small margins.

A phenomenal backhand return to Raonic's serve secured an early advantage for Federer and, although the Canadian battled to prevent a second, a solitary break was enough to seal the first set.

Raonic found life a little easier in the second set, holding his serve throughout, but still created few opportunities to make a breakthrough against the top seed.

Roger. Wins. Again. @rogerfederer captures his third 🏆 of 2018, No. 18 on grass, and No. 98 overall with a 6-4, 7-6 victory against Milos Raonic at the @MercedesCup. How many will he win in his career? 🤔@Infosys #ATP Scores & Stats ➡️ https://t.co/QAotlqBCJ7 pic.twitter.com/BjqInSWb2v — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) June 17, 2018

When Federer battled back from 0-30 at 5-6, a tie-break was in the offing and early mini-breaks were traded, with the pair again well matched.

However, the Swiss again showed his class, finally shaking off his opponent by claiming the last five points in a row to clinch his 98th title on the ATP Tour.

Source: OPTA