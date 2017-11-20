Former Wimbledon champion Novotna loses battle with cancer

Bengaluru, November 20: Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna of Czech Republic passed away after losing a prolonged battle with cancer.

A 16-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, the 49-year-old had entered the tennis Hall of Fame in 2005.

In a career spanning 14 years on the professional circuit that included 24 WTA singles titles and 76 doubles titles, Novotna finally won her only singles Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 1998 after losing in the final in 1993 and 1997.

Sad news that #JanaNovotna has died at 49 years old. Absolute tennis LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/Z7vDEcsQdQ — Michael (@MichaelCoeUK) November 20, 2017

Novotna was a three-time Olympic medalist and a member of Czechoslovakia's 1988 Fed Cup championship team.

"She always supported us from the stands when she could. We will miss her," the Czech Fed Cup team said on its Facebook page.

She won the hearts of fans around the world when she burst into tears after throwing away victory against Steffi Graf in the 1993 final when on the verge of victory and was consoled afterwards by a British duchess.

Wow, we've lost Jana Novotna too. I'll never forget her crying on Princess Diana's shoulder after she lost Wimbledon final. #JanaNovotna pic.twitter.com/8O7X2M3yX0 — Hugh O'Reilly (@DarwinsPitbuII) November 20, 2017

"Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA," said WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon.