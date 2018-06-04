French Open 2018 anticlimax: Serena Williams pulls out just before Maria Sharapova clash

The two rivals were set to take the court on Monday just after Rafael Nadal's quarterfinal against Maximilian Marterer, which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Serena has a 19-2 record over the Russian and their rivalry goes way back into the 2004 Wimbledon.

"I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle," Serena told reporters at a press conference. "Right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve. I'm beyond disappointed. I gave up so much from time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she tried a lot of different things during her doubles match with sister Venus Williams against Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez but it did not help matters. She also said she couldn't carry her bag off the court after the doubles loss.

"The first time I felt it was against Goerges in my last match. I was like, oh my. It was really painful, and I didn't know what it was. In my doubles yesterday I tried a lot of different tapings and support," Serena said. "It didn't get a lot better. Every match has been getting better, physically I've been great. I can only take solace in the fact that I'm going to get better."

It was the first time that Serena has withdrawn from a Grand Slam match, adding that she was gutted that it came before the clash against Sharapova.

"It's very difficult because I love playing Maria," Serena said. "It's a match I always get up for. Its extremely disappointing but I made a promise to myself that if I'm not at least 50 per cent, I shouldn't play.

"I've never felt this in my life. This is so painful. I've pretty much had every injury in the book.

"If I'm not at least 60% or 50%, I probably shouldn't play. The fact I physically can't serve at all is a good indication I should go back to the drawing board ... and not get it to the point where it can get a lot worse."

Sharapova will play either Garbine Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko in the quarter-finals.