French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins record-extending 22nd Grand Slam with 14th Roland Garros title

With this win, Nadal continued to live up to his reputation of being the undisputed 'King of Clay' as he clinched his record-extending 14th title at the Roland Garros.

Nadal - who turned 36 only two days back - is now two Grand Slam titles ahead of his contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - whom the Spanish great defeated in the quarter-final by 6-2, 4-6, 7-2, 7-6 (4).

Nadal, who got a walkover into the final after Alexander Zverev, injured his ankle and retired in the semis when the match was poised at 7-6, 6-6 with the Spaniard winning the first set.

23-year-old Rudd, who made it to his first Grand Slam final, had to battle hard to dispose of Marin Cilic in a four-set match in the last four rounds. But in the big finale against one of the greats, the Norwegian was simply not at his best.

Last year in Paris, the Spaniard's dominance on the clay was halted by Novak Djokovic when the Serbian dethroned him in Paris, but normal service was resumed as he took his staggering record in his favourite tournament to 112 wins and only three defeats.

This is the first occasion when Nadal has won two Grand Slam titles in a single year. He has completed an Australian Open and Roland Garros double in 2022. He is now two clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer's haul of 20 major titles.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Nadal - 37/18 Ruud - 16/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Nadal - 1/3 Ruud - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Nadal - 8/16 Ruud - 2/3

Nadal's route to final

R1: bt Jordan Thompson - 6-2, 6-2 6-2

R2: bt Corentin Moutet - 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

R3: bt Botic Zandshulp - 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

R4: bt Felix Aliassime - 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

QF: bt Novak Djokovic - 6-2, 4-6, 7-2, 7-6 (4)

SF: bt Alexander Zverev - 7-6, 6-6 (Zverev retires).