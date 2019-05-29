English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Zverev plans Yorkshire trip, quirky French Open history for Karlovic and Lopez

By Opta
Alexander Zverev saw a two-set lead evaporate before eventually triumphing against John Millman
Alexander Zverev saw a two-set lead evaporate before eventually triumphing against John Millman

Paris, May 29: Alexander Zverev had a friendly reunion after his first-round encounter turned into an unlikely marathon, Juan Martin del Potro needed some time to kick into gear, and Ivo Karlovic and Feliciano Lopez were involved in a quirky piece of history at the French Open.

Fifth seed Zverev endured a tricky start to 2019 but appeared to have found some form by winning the title in Geneva recently.

The German saw a two-set lead evaporate before eventually triumphing against John Millman on this occasion, though. The four-hour-and-eight-minute thriller went the way of Zverev 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Del Potro was playing the in-form Nicolas Jarry and an upset was on the cards at Roland Garros until the eighth seed came through 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4.

FROM PARIS TO YORKSHIRE FOR ZVEREV?

A year ago, Zverev made tennis reporter Jonathan Pinfield a viral sensation after being charmed by his Yorkshire accent.

The two were reunited after Zverev's mammoth match with Millman and the relieved German told Pinfield a trip to his English county may be in order if he triumphs at Roland Garros.

"I don't know , but if I win it, I'm going to Yorkshire. That's the first thing I'm doing," he quipped.

HEALTH KEY FOR DEL POTRO

Jarry was a finalist in Geneva against Zverev and took the opening set against Del Potro, who quickly roared back to win 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4.

The amiable Argentinian has had a career blighted by injuries, including sitting out four months after fracturing his patella last October, and he is focusing on staying fit.

"The main goal for me is trying to stay healthy after this tournament so then I can make a smart schedule on a different surface without thinking about my knee, and that would be much better for my future," he said.

"I think I'm playing well at the moment, but my main goal is still the knee, my health."

AGE IS BUT A NUMBER FOR LOPEZ, KARLOVIC

With a combined age of 77, Karlovic and Lopez took place in the oldest match in Roland Garros history.

The duo proved that age is just a number in a keenly fought contest, which was won by Karlovic in four sets.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Fabio Fognini (9), Karen Khachanov (10), Gael Monfils (14), Lucas Pouille (22), Fernando Verdasco (23) and Dusan Lajovic (30). Kyle Edmund (28) also progressed from his fifth-set decider against Jeremy Chardy in a match held over from Monday.

More ALEXANDER ZVEREV News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue