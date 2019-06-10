English

French Open diary: A mixed day for Thiem and Mladenovic

By
Thiem, Mladenovic

Paris, June 10: Rafael Nadal claimed his 12th French Open title as this year's tournament at Roland Garros came to an exhilarating conclusion.

The record-breaking crown for Nadal came following a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year's final.

With the French Open reaching its denouement, Omnisport's man on the ground Tom Webber delivers the final entry from his daily diary.

DECKING OUT THE CONCOURSE

Unfortunately, not everyone could get a seat on Chatrier for Sunday's main event.

The organisers at Roland Garros did their best to try to encourage people to hang around, though.

Deck chairs lined the walkway up to Court Suzanne-Lenglen, with huge numbers of attendees opting to take in the match on one of the big screens.

To be fair, they looked pretty comfortable.

AN AWKWARD EVENING

Have you ever been in a situation where your partner really wants to do something but you really don't?

That could very well be the case for Thiem and his girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

While Thiem suffered defeat to Nadal, his girlfriend triumphed in the women's doubles.

It's the second time Mladenovic has claimed the honour as she and Timea Babos saw off Ying-Ying Duan and Zheng Saisai 6-2 6-3 on Chatrier.

The victory means the Frenchwoman will move to the top of the WTA's doubles rankings – not a bad day's work!

I'm not sure Thiem will be in the same mood for celebrating, though.

BARTY BACK FOR MORE

A day after clinching her first major title, Ashleigh Barty was back at Roland Garros for a photo shoot with her new piece of silverware.

The Australian posed in front of the clay wall outside for Chatrier and did her best to respond to an inordinate number of shouts from photographers commanding that she look at them.

But when you're holding La Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, you're probably happy to put up with that for a few short minutes.

AU REVOIR, BULLRING

Sunday was the final time the French Open will be contested with the iconic Court No. 1 still standing.

The stadium will be taken down for the redevelopment of the Mousquetaires square ahead of the 2020 edition.

It was a great place to watch some tennis, but the facilities had certainly not aged well.

Walking through the access tunnel to the media seats almost felt like visiting a prison! (Not that I have).

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
