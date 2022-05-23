Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Osaka's Roland Garros return ended in round one by Anisimova

By Peter Hanson

Paris, May 23: Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open ended in a round-one defeat as Amanda Anisimova had her opponent's number in a grand slam for the second time in 2022.

A year ago, Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros after a first-round win over Patricia Maria Tig, citing mental health issues amid intense media scrutiny and having been fined for skipping press duties.

Speaking prior to her opening-round match on this occasion, Osaka opened up about fearing a negative reaction from the Paris crowd.

While the fans in attendance greeted her with warmth, Osaka fell 7-5 6-4 to Anisimova in a tough battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen, having also lost to her in round three of the Australian Open back in January.

Having initially looked sluggish and dropped each of her opening two service games, Osaka found some rhythm and Anisimova had to serve to stay in the set.

She did just that, though, and in a monster 11th game Osaka double faulted to cede the advantage, with Anisimova serving out to love.

Another double-fault gift at 3-3 in the second gave Anisimova the break, and she recovered from 0-40 down in the next game to consolidate.

Anisimova's quality was not quite at the same level in the second as the first, but she still served out the match at the first available opportunity to dump out the four-time grand slam champion.

DATA SLAM: Gifts aplenty

Osaka's record on the clay is not particularly great. Heading into this one her record read 21-17, and she complained of an Achilles issue in a recent early exit in Madrid. Here, there were glimpses of her excellent move and racquet striking but eight double faults is far too high against an opponent the calibre of Anisimova. Both players gave up 29 unforced errors, but Anisimova fared way better in the winners tally (27-13).

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Osaka – 13/29 Anisimova – 27/29

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Osaka – 4/8 Anisimova – 5/2

BREAK POINTS WON Osaka – 2/5 Anisimova – 4/10

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 16:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2022
Recent Tournaments
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Singles
May 21, 2022 - May 29, 2022
ATP Saturn Oil Open:Mens Singles
May 22, 2022 - May 29, 2022
ATP Internazionali di Tennis - Citta di Vicenza:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments