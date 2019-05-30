English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Serena too strong for Nara in Paris stroll

By Opta
SerenaWilliams - cropped

Paris, May 30: Serena Williams made light work of Kurumi Nara to move into the third round of the French Open in straight sets on Thursday.

The 23-time grand slam champion was not quite at her clinical best, letting a series of early break-point opportunities go, but her progression never looked to be in doubt in a 6-3 6-2 victory.

There were certainly no signs of the difficulties Williams had endured when recovering from a set down to defeat Vitalia Diatchenko last time out, with Nara no match for the 10th seed.

Court Philippe-Chatrier was conquered again and Williams can look forward to a meeting with 20-year-old compatriot Sofia Kenin, who was granted a walkover by Bianca Andreescu's withdrawal.

There were no chances for either player until a marathon sixth game in which an increasingly frustrated Williams expertly forged six openings but failed to capitalise on any of them.

However, the pressure finally told when Nara served again as a stunning return saw Williams move in front, before she followed up with a confident hold to clinch the set.

And the three-time champion in Paris took her form into the second to deliver an early break, securing complete control of the contest.

A stunning unorthodox lob picked out the corner of the court to set up a further break point and Williams was well clear as she converted with another devastating return.

There was no letting up from the 37-year-old, who went after Nara again in pursuit of a third consecutive break, falling short but then stylishly holding to cruise through to the last 32.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Serena Williams bt Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams - 36/21 Nara - 11/4

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams - 10/0 Nara - 2/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams - 3/12 Nara - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams - 73 Nara - 76

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams - 84/66 Nara - 51/66

TOTAL POINTS

Williams - 65 Nara - 44

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1 - May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue