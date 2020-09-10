Sinner too strong for Kohlschreiber as Ramos-Vinolas exits

Two-time champion Kohlschreiber, who lost in the first round of the US Open to Vasek Pospisil, fell to a second straight defeat to the Next Gen ATP Finals champion.

Sinner, in his first match on clay in 14 months, won 6-3 6-2 in a little over an hour thanks largely to an imperious serve.

"Obviously, it has not been easy for both of us. We played the US Open one week ago. We are maybe still jetlagged," said Sinner, who won 22 of 26 points behind his first serve.

"I tried to push from the back [of the] court and tried to play my game. Today, I am very happy."

Sinner will now meet Laslo Djere, who knocked out Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-2) after having trailed 0-4 in the third set.

Jordan Thompson won the battle of the Australians, ousting John Millman in three sets to set up a showdown with Miomir Kecmanovic, who shocked Kei Nishikori on Tuesday.

Feliciano Lopez, making his first appearance at the Generali Open in nine years, beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets and will now take on Guido Pella.

There were also wins for qualifiers Marc-Andrea Huesler, Federico Delbonis, Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann.