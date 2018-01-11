Giorgi marches into Sydney semis with Radwanska upset

Sydney, January 11: Camila Giorgi's remarkable week at the Sydney International continued with a 6-1 6-2 demolition of Agnieszka Radwanska on Thursday.

The Italian - ranked 100th in the world - has already seen off US Open winner Sloane Stephens and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, and was in devastating form against Radwanska.

After conceding only one game in the opening set, Giorgi won five in a row in the second to wrap up victory and set up a semi-final against Angelique Kerber, who defeated Dominika Cibulkova 6-3 6-1.

The winner of that match will definitely face an Australian in the final, with Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova battling it out to carry the hopes of the home crowd.

Camila Giorgi sets up a @SydneyTennis Semifinal vs @AngeliqueKerber! Cruises past Radwanska 6-1, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/rVEi2i1767 — WTA (@WTA) January 11, 2018

Barty was a 6-3 6-2 victor over Barbora Strycova, while Gavrilova was already assured of progression after injury forced Garbine Muguruza to retire from the tournament.

In Hobart, Monica Niculescu's withdrawal with a neck injury cleared the path for defending champion Elise Mertens to reach the semi-finals, where she will face Heather Watson - 6-0 6-4 winner against Donna Vekic.

Lesia Tsurenko and Mihaela Buzarnescu meet in the other last-four clash following victories over Aryna Sabalenka and Alison Riske respectively.

Source: OPTA