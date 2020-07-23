Halep doubtful for US Open after signing up for Prague event

The Prague tournament runs from August 10-16.

Halep will also play at the Palermo clay court event from August 3 in what will be the first WTA competition since professional tennis was suspended in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The WTA International tournament offers 280 rankings points to the champion, compared to 1,000 for the winner of a Premier level event, and usually attracts only a modest field, but not this time as the COVID-19 enforced break has forced some of the big guns onthe WTA Tour to commit to it.

Even with a reduced prize pot - down $27,500 from last year's $250,000 - organisers face a financial shortfall from hosting the tournament, but Halep is one of the top 10 players to have confirmed for it.

Halep has already hinted she will focus only on European events this year, wary of the health crisis in the United States which has left a question mark over the US Open in New York from August 31.

"Hi everyone. I can't wait to take part in the tournament in the magnificent city of Prague. See you in August," Halep said in a video message posted by the event organisers.

@Wimbledon champion and world number 2️⃣ @Simona_Halep is looking forward to Prague Open 2020 and we are so looking forward to her tennis magic. 💛 pic.twitter.com/atkUfvfGz1 — Prague Open 2020 (@tennispragueopn) July 22, 2020

The 28-year-old's commitment to the back-to-back clay court tournaments would hint at her focussing on the rescheduled French Open which gets under way in Paris on September 27.

The Romanian won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2018.

The tennis season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus scare, but several exhibition events have been staged during the shutdown, including Novak Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour charity event, which was played in front of big crowds in Serbia and Croatia and resulted in many casualties incliding the world No.1 himself.

Ahead of the season's resumption, the ATP has now confirmed that the rankings will be revised to cover a period of 22 months, from March 2019 to December 2020, with the rankings having been frozen since March 16.

