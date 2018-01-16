Halep faces nervous wait over ankle injury

Melbourne, January 16: Simona Halep is facing an anxious wait after suffering an apparent ankle injury in her Australian Open first-round win over Destanee Aiava.

The world number one fell awkwardly at the start of the second set and required a medical timeout, later revealing to have felt significant discomfort.

She is scheduled to face Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday, but admitted to some uncertainty over her fitness as she prepares for a doctor's assessment.

"I don't know now," the Romanian told a post-match media conference when asked how her left ankle felt.

"I felt a big pain on court, but I didn't have time to go to check it. I just had a shower, I had stretching, and I came here. I just want to wait for tomorrow to see how I wake up.

"From my experience, I feel that is nothing broken, but still the pain was big. I have to see with the doctors.

"I had before last year, about five this ankle during the years. So, my ankles are not good. That's why I tape all the time.

"But I don't know what happened because I had the tape on. I want to see the TV how it was because I don't even remember."

When questioned over the possibility that she may not be able to take to the court for the second round, she replied: "I'm not thinking about that. I'm used to the ankle ... so I don't believe that I will stop.

"But first the priority is always the health. I will see. In my opinion, I will be able to play."

