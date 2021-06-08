Halep to return at Bad Homburg Open

Bad Homburg (Germany), June 8: Simona Halep will play in the inaugural Bad Homburg Open as she aims to return to fitness ahead of defending her Wimbledon title.
World number three and two-time grand slam winner Halep last month withdrew from the French Open after sustaining a calf injury.
The Romanian is targeting a return in time for the grass-court swing and will feature at the new WTA 250 event in Germany.
Designed with preparation for Wimbledon in mind, the Bad Homburg Open will run from June 20-26.
Halep, who has accepted a wildcard, is one of three former Wimbledon winners to be participating, alongside Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova.
Excited to share this news
See you there @badhomburgopen pic.twitter.com/gooB6AEi6D— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 8, 2021
"I have some good news to share with you," Halep said in a video posted to her official Twitter account.
"I am super excited to announce that I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg and I am looking forward to seeing all of the fans in the stands."
Halep, who has also triumphed at Roland Garros, overcame Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 in the 2019 Wimbledon final.
The grand slam in London did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
