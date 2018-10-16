English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Halep withdraws from Kremlin Cup ahead of WTA Finals

By
SimonaHalep - Cropped

Moscow, October 16: French Open champion Simona Halep has pulled out of the Kremlin Cup with a back injury, casting further doubt on her participation in the WTA Finals.

The world number one recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with a herniated disc after struggling with an issue at the Wuhan Open and then the China Open.

Halep offered an update on Monday (October 15), as she was named the year-end number one for the second successive year, admitting she had not yet trained "100 per cent" just 48 hours before her scheduled Moscow opener against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

And the Romanian has now confirmed that she has had to withdraw from the tournament, with her place in Singapore uncertain given she stated it would be "very doubtful" she could miss the Kremlin Cup and then feature in the Finals.

Posting on her Twitter page, Halep wrote: "I really wanted to play here in Moscow, but unfortunately my back is still causing me pain and I don't want to take any unnecessary risks.

"While it's disappointing to withdraw, I know it's important to put my health first. I wish the tournament great success."

The Finals begin next week, with the qualifying berths finalised in Moscow.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 282/10 (81.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue