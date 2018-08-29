Heat rule implemented as temperatures rise at US Open

Novak Djokovic was among those feeling the effects of gruelling conditions in New York, with concerns growing following a high number of retirements.

The WTA has a ruling which permits players to take a break between the second and third sets, while the men will have the option of a 10-minute interval before the start of the fourth set due to the heat and humidity on Tuesday.

"Upon the recommendation of the #USOpen medical team, the Extreme Heat Policy will be implemented immediately for men's matches. The men will be offered a 10-min. break between the 3rd and 4th set." the tournament's official account.

"The Tournament Referee, along with the medical team, will continue to monitor conditions."

Petra Kvitova came through her first-round match with Yanina Wickmayer in straight sets and the fifth seed was delighted to get off court in 72 minutes.

She said: "I think I was pretty lucky to play first on today, definitely. I knew it was going to be very hot, but I couldn't imagine how horrible the heat was, it was pretty difficult conditions. "When we played longer, it was hotter and hotter and was tougher.

"The ice towels helped a lot, of course. When you are playing, you are not just really thinking about it. But when you stop for a while, then you feel the heat from the ground, as well. It was also the humidity."