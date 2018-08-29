US Open 2018: Djokovic battles as Zverev, Cilic and Federer cruise in New York

In hot and humid conditions, Djokovic claimed a four-set win over Marton Fucsovics at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev and Cilic had no such troubles, dropping just 12 games between them to ease through their openers. While, Federer produced a scintillating display as he crushed Yoshihito Nishioka.

DJOKOVIC BATTLES THROUGH

The 13-time grand slam champion appeared to be struggling in the heat before edging past Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0.

Djokovic seemed to be battling, particularly in the second set and early in the third, but rallied to progress.

The Serbian sixth seed will next face Tennys Sandgren, who beat Viktor Troicki in straight sets.

ZVEREV SHOWS CLASS

Zverev was untroubled in his first-round match, crushing Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 6-2 in just 96 minutes.

The German, a quarter-finalist at the French Open, hit 37 winners and 25 unforced errors in an impressive win.

Zverev, seeded fourth, is still looking for consistency at majors, with his last-eight appearance at Roland Garros his only quarter-final.

FORMER CHAMPION CILIC CRUISES

Cilic was only on court for just over an hour and a half when Marius Copil retired with the Croatian leading 7-5 6-1 1-1.

The 2014 US Open champion served 13 aces in just over two sets on his way to a comfortable win.

MONFILS, GOFFIN AND GASQUET GET JOBS DONE

Gael Monfils produced a fast finish as the Frenchman beat Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-0 6-0.

David Goffin was too strong for Federico Gaio 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and Richard Gasquet eased past Yuichi Sugita 6-3 6-1 6-3.

Former finalist Kei Nishikori also booked his spot in the second round, beating Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 6-3.

FABULOUS FEDERER OUTCLASSES NISHIOKA

The Swiss great and second seed was in fine form on Arthur Ashe Stadium, needing just under two hours to beat Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4.

Federer, who claimed the last of his five US Open titles in 2008, was in complete control throughout against his Japanese opponent.

The 20-time grand slam champion produced a fantastic performance with 56 winners, his trademark shot-making consistently on show.

Federer took control quickly against Nishioka, breaking in the opening game of the match.

He also made fast starts to the second and third sets to ensure Nishioka, the world number 177, was always chasing.

Nishioka, 22, managed to get on the board in each set, but he was no match for Federer, who will face Benoit Paire in the second round.