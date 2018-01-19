Hopman Cup a hit as kids come first for Federer

Melbourne, January 19: Roger Federer says he plans to keep the Hopman Cup on his playing schedule leading into the season-opening Australian Open Grand Slam as it suits his children best.

The Swiss star, who teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the mixed teams event in Perth over the New Year, says he expects to return for the 2019 edition. "I've done all sorts of preparations (for the Australian Open)," 19-time Grand Slam winner Federer told reporters after his second round win late on Thursday (January 18).

"I did preparations with (Australian great) Tony Roche in Sydney, went back to Doha, then came back for Melbourne. That worked. This time I've done Perth now twice.

"I feel like having kids, later on in my career it feels like Hopman Cup is a really good option for me." Part of the attraction was that it was smaller, more intimate tournament, and a shorter flight from his winter base in Dubai.

"I love that there is not 450 players like here (in Melbourne) basically. There's only maybe 20 players, which is great," he said. "Wonderful centre court. Great crowds. And it is a jetlag that's simpler coming from Dubai. It's only four hours. I didn't have any jetlag.

"I always think of the kids first. For us, it worked very well this year again, like last year. Plus I won, so seems to be working so far." Federer has two sets of young twins with wife Mirka. He was unbeaten in his four singles matches at the Hopman Cup this year where Switzerland beat Germany in the final.