I'm lesbian! Daria Kasatkina comes out with a shocking revelation!

The 25-year-old's comments come after Russian deputies proposed a new law which would ban information on all non-traditional sexual relationships in the public sphere.

Broadcasting homosexual propaganda to youngsters has been banned in the country since 2013.

"There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it's no surprise," she told Vitya Kravchenko's YouTube channel.

"Living in the closet as they say is pointless.

"Until you choose to come out. Of course it's up to you how to do it and how much to tell.

"Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters," she added.

Earlier this month, Russian footballer Nadya Karpova also spoke publicly about her sexuality.

"My respect. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls needed to know that," the WTA world No.12 added.

"It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.

"I believe it's important that influential people from sports, and any other sphere speak about it. It really helps," she added.

Hours after the video was published, Kasatkina shared a photo of herself hugging another woman on her Instagram page with a purple heart emoji.

Moscow formally decriminalised homosexuality in 1993.

The grapevine is that, following the suit of Russia, Romania is also considering a bill that would ban minors from being exposed to so-called "gay propaganda" in schools and in public life, despite warnings from rights groups that it would "fuel Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns" and reinstate censorship in the former communist country.

Some activists and lawmakers have said that the proposed law is a weapon from the Russian propaganda arsenal.

Forty-four members of the European Parliament's LGBTI Intergroup on June 16 signed a letter to Romanian officials slamming the shameful bill and urging parliament's lower house to kill it.