Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Swiatek beats Garcia to edge closer to spot in final four at WTA Finals

By Kyle Goldsmith

Texas, November 4: Iga Swiatek moved onto the verge of sealing her place in the final four of the WTA Finals as she cruised to a 6-3 6-2 triumph over Caroline Garcia at Fort Worth on Thursday (November 3).

Garcia was the only WTA Finals player to have beaten Swiatek this year, but the world number one swept her aside with an impressive display in one hour and 23 minutes.

Swiatek remains yet to lose a set at Fort Worth and will qualify for the semi-finals should Coco Gauff fail to beat Daria Kasatkina in two sets, or if Kasatkina wins.

Garcia managed the first break in the third game of the opener, but Swiatek broke back immediately before finding another at 4-3 up, kicking on from there to take the opening set.

The Pole was excellent in the second set, breaking Garcia twice to secure another victory and inch closer to the final four.

Swiatek gets some measure of revenge for the 6-1 1-6 6-4 defeat to Garcia at the Warsaw Open quarter-finals in July, her only loss on clay over the season.

A Kasatkina win against Gauff will see Swiatek advance as group winner, while a Gauff win in three sets will seal her progression but leave her position in the group undecided.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Swiatek - 17/8

Garcia - 16/14

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Swiatek - 1/2

Garcia - 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Swiatek - 4/5

Garcia - 1/6

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Trofeo Perrel - Faip:Mens Singles
Oct 31, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Challenger Ciudad de Guayaquil:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Yokohama Keio Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP NSW Open:Mens Singles
Oct 29, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
Masters Rolex Paris Masters:Mens Doubles
+More
Click to comments