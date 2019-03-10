Djokovic too good for Fratangelo at Indian Wells

California, March 10: Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the ATP Tour, beating Bjorn Fratangelo in the Indian Wells Masters second round on Saturday (March 9).
The world number one, making his first appearance since winning the Australian Open, was tested early before claiming a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory.
It marked Djokovic's 50th career win at Indian Wells, where he is an equal-record five-time champion.
The Serbian will next face Philipp Kohlschreiber, the German having upset 31st seed Nick Kyrgios.
Djokovic fell behind an early break to Fratangelo, who consolidated for 4-2 but was unable to serve out the first set.
An outstanding break point saw Djokovic respond for 5-5 before Fratangelo grabbed the lead in the tie-break.
However, the American was unable to close it out, a double fault and a pair of errors handing Djokovic the opening set.
Djokovic broke in the first game of the second set and again in the fifth as he eased to victory.