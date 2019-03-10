English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic too good for Fratangelo at Indian Wells

By Opta
Novak Djokovic returns to Bjorn Fratangelo in the Indian Wells Masters second round
Novak Djokovic returns to Bjorn Fratangelo in the Indian Wells Masters second round

California, March 10: Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the ATP Tour, beating Bjorn Fratangelo in the Indian Wells Masters second round on Saturday (March 9).

The world number one, making his first appearance since winning the Australian Open, was tested early before claiming a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory.

It marked Djokovic's 50th career win at Indian Wells, where he is an equal-record five-time champion.

The Serbian will next face Philipp Kohlschreiber, the German having upset 31st seed Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic fell behind an early break to Fratangelo, who consolidated for 4-2 but was unable to serve out the first set.

An outstanding break point saw Djokovic respond for 5-5 before Fratangelo grabbed the lead in the tie-break.

However, the American was unable to close it out, a double fault and a pair of errors handing Djokovic the opening set.

Djokovic broke in the first game of the second set and again in the fifth as he eased to victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GET 2 - 1 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue