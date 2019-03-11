Nadal demolishes Donaldson at Indian Wells

The Spanish second seed cruised to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Donaldson in his opening match at the ATP 1000 event on Sunday (March 10).

Nadal, a three-time champion at Indian Wells, was typically merciless, hitting 18 winners and 10 unforced errors in his victory.

Donaldson could only take three games against Nadal in their only previous meeting in Shanghai in 2017, but he was unable to match even that.

The biggest challenge Nadal endured was before the match, the 17-time grand slam champion apologising to Donaldson for being late, telling the American he thought the match was at 20:00 local time (03:00 GMT), not 18:00.

When daylight savings gets you good ⏰🤣



📽️: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/Sa9OJXTzuN — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 11, 2019

Still, Nadal landed the first blow in the fourth game, breaking for 3-1 after a forehand winner and Donaldson error at the net.

Donaldson was unable to match Nadal's consistency, the Spaniard ripping another forehand winner to break again in the sixth game.

Nadal continued in the same fashion in the second set, breaking in the opening game on his way to a comfortable victory.