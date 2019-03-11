English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal demolishes Donaldson at Indian Wells

By Opta
Rafael Nadal celebrates after straight-sets demolition of Jared Donaldson in the Indian Wells Masters
Rafael Nadal celebrates after straight-sets demolition of Jared Donaldson in the Indian Wells Masters

California, March 11: Rafael Nadal produced a ruthless display in a straight-sets demolition of Jared Donaldson in the Indian Wells Masters second round.

The Spanish second seed cruised to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Donaldson in his opening match at the ATP 1000 event on Sunday (March 10).

Nadal, a three-time champion at Indian Wells, was typically merciless, hitting 18 winners and 10 unforced errors in his victory.

Donaldson could only take three games against Nadal in their only previous meeting in Shanghai in 2017, but he was unable to match even that.

The biggest challenge Nadal endured was before the match, the 17-time grand slam champion apologising to Donaldson for being late, telling the American he thought the match was at 20:00 local time (03:00 GMT), not 18:00.

Still, Nadal landed the first blow in the fourth game, breaking for 3-1 after a forehand winner and Donaldson error at the net.

Donaldson was unable to match Nadal's consistency, the Spaniard ripping another forehand winner to break again in the sixth game.

Nadal continued in the same fashion in the second set, breaking in the opening game on his way to a comfortable victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue