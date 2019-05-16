English

Injured Sharapova withdraws from French Open

By Opta
Maria Sharapova is still recovering from a shoulder injury she picked up in January
Paris, May 16: Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the French Open as she continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Russian announced on Wednesday (May 15) that she would not be participating in this year's tournament, which begins on May 26.

Sharapova, 32, has not played since pulling out of a match against compatriot Daria Kasatkina in the last 16 of the St Petersburg Open in January, undergoing surgery the following month.

"Withdrawing from the French Open today," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Sometimes the right decisions aren't always the easiest ones. In better news, I have returned to the practice court and slowly building the strength back in my shoulder.

"I'll really miss you Paris, until next year."

Sharapova is a two-time French Open champion, making the tournament her most successful grand slam. A winner in 2012 and 2014, she made the quarter-finals last year.

 
Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
