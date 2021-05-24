Alexandrova advances to last 16 in Strasbourg

Strasbourg, May 24: Ekaterina Alexandrova booked her place in the last 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg after a straight sets win over Lauren Davis on Sunday.
Third seed Alexandrova claimed a comfortable 6-1 7-5 win in 80 minutes to setup a meeting with Clara Burel, who clinched a surprise 6-3 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva despite being ranked 56 places below her opponent.
Kristyna Pliskova was knocked out following a hard-fought 7-5 6-4 loss to Alize Cornet.
Cornet's reward is a tie with eighth seed Magda Linette, who triumphed 6-2 6-0 in a one-sided match against Nao Hibino.
