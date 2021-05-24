Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Alexandrova advances to last 16 in Strasbourg

By Timothy Abraham
Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova eased to a win over Lauren Davis to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Strasbourg, May 24: Ekaterina Alexandrova booked her place in the last 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg after a straight sets win over Lauren Davis on Sunday.

Third seed Alexandrova claimed a comfortable 6-1 7-5 win in 80 minutes to setup a meeting with Clara Burel, who clinched a surprise 6-3 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva despite being ranked 56 places below her opponent.

Kristyna Pliskova was knocked out following a hard-fought 7-5 6-4 loss to Alize Cornet.

Cornet's reward is a tie with eighth seed Magda Linette, who triumphed 6-2 6-0 in a one-sided match against Nao Hibino.

More TENNIS News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MET 1 - 0 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments