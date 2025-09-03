'It's an honour to represent India': Yuki Bhambri after US Open 2025 progress By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 11:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri recently shared his thoughts on the honor and challenges of representing India at the US Open 2025, his journey in the sport, and his passions beyond tennis.

Advancing to the next round in the men's doubles event alongside partner Michael Venus, Bhambri reflected on the rich legacy of Indian tennis and the significance of competing on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

Bhambri acknowledged the legacy of Indian tennis icons such as Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna, emphasizing the internal pressure he feels to perform at his best for the nation.

"It's an honour to represent India, and I truly cherish every moment, especially here, at the US Open. I'm pleased to have advanced to the next round, and I'm eager to keep pushing and see how far we can go," he said while speaking to JioHotstar.

Speaking on the privilege of competing at the Grand Slam level, Bhambri expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "We are playing on the biggest stage of them all. Not everybody gets an opportunity to be playing at one of the Grand Slams. And I know I'm quite fortunate to be able to do this. I've done it in singles, and now I'm playing doubles here. I'm just happy to be out there playing tennis, especially with a friend of mine. It makes it a lot more fun being on the same side, playing with someone you know well. I'm happy to go out there and do my job. It makes it a lot more exciting to represent your country as well."

On the dream of winning a Grand Slam doubles title, Bhambri shared heartfelt insights on ambition and inspiration: "It's every person's dream when they hold a tennis racket. When you go out there, that's what you want to do. This is what you've seen on TV. My idols growing up were Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. You see them do it. That's one of the reasons why I picked up a tennis racket-watching them win the US Open, watching them win Wimbledon. When you go out there, winning a Grand Slam is obviously a dream to accomplish. That's what all of us out there are trying to do. We're putting our best foot forward and hope one day we can achieve that."

He offered advice to young tennis hopefuls in India, underscoring the importance of perseverance and enjoyment: "I would probably say, work hard and have fun. Tennis is a very, very long journey. It's not about doing everything perfectly right away, but rather focusing on building a long career. Go out there, work hard, and enjoy the process. It's possible to make a living and a dream out of this, and it's a lot of fun along the way."

Beyond tennis, Bhambri's love for cricket shines through, a sport close to many Indians. "I don't know any Indian who is not a cricket fan. That was my first love as well. If it probably wasn't for tennis, I would be out there trying to bat and hit those sixes as well. I follow the Indian cricket team closely and watch every match they play. I love watching the IPL and support Mumbai in the IPL. I wish the team the best of luck, of course."