Top seed Jabeur advances to Charleston quarters, Osorio Serrano stays hot

Top seed Jabeur eased past American world number 313 Alycia Parks 6-4 6-0 in Charleston on Thursday.

Eyeing her first WTA Tour title, Tunisian Jabeur will face Nao Hibino for a place in the semi-finals.

Jabeur rolls on in Charleston as second seed Linette falls

Colombia's Osorio Serrano, who claimed her maiden singles title at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota last week, rallied past Christina McHale 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1).

Osorio Serrano and Clara Tauson will go head-to-head in the quarters at the WTA 250 event.

Linda Fruhvirtova – the 15-year-old Czech teen – and Astra Sharma also advanced at the expense of Emma Navarro and eighth seed Madison Brengle.