Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Top seed Jabeur advances to Charleston quarters, Osorio Serrano stays hot

By Sacha Pisani
Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur eased past Alycia Parks to enter the quarterfinals in Charleston.

Charleston, April 16: Ons Jabeur and in-form Maria Camila Osorio Serrano both progressed to the quarterfinals of the MUSC Health Women's Open.

Top seed Jabeur eased past American world number 313 Alycia Parks 6-4 6-0 in Charleston on Thursday.

Eyeing her first WTA Tour title, Tunisian Jabeur will face Nao Hibino for a place in the semi-finals.

Jabeur rolls on in Charleston as second seed Linette falls

Colombia's Osorio Serrano, who claimed her maiden singles title at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota last week, rallied past Christina McHale 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1).

Osorio Serrano and Clara Tauson will go head-to-head in the quarters at the WTA 250 event.

Linda Fruhvirtova – the 15-year-old Czech teen – and Astra Sharma also advanced at the expense of Emma Navarro and eighth seed Madison Brengle.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 16, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More