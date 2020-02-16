Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

James Duckworth wears crown at Bengaluru Open

By
James Duckworth with his spoils at KSLTA
James Duckworth with his spoils at KSLTA

Bengaluru, Feb 16: It took just 68 minutes for Australian fourth seed James Duckworth to stop the French Juggernaut Benjamin Bonzi to lift the US $ 162,500 Bengaluru Open title at the KSLTA Courts here on Sunday.

Although the match lasted for only two sets, the spectators were treated to some fine attacking tennis seen in a long time in Bengaluru.

The evening began with an emotional farewell to Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and one expected the proceeding to follow suit of a somberness that preceded the match.

Duckworth was coming with a reputation of having won 4 titles out of 6 final appearances, and was in fine form after having reached the last four of the ATP 250 in Pune last week. His opponent Bonzi meanwhile had felled four seeds enroute to the final including India’s No.1 and defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

So when the two talented men in form met on the court, it was fireworks all the way. “I was aware he had beaten some good players in this tournament. I was kind of prepared for this and luckily I played my best today,” said Duckworth.

Both matched stroke for stroke but it was the Frenchman who had the first jibe breaking his opponent in the fourth game. Then the opponents broke each other’s serve for the next three games before Duckworth held his serve in the eighth game after saving two break points to level scores at 4-4. A break in the ninth game ensured that Duckworth won the set at 6-4 but not before Bonzi had some good answers to his serves.

In the second set, both served and returned well and held their respective serves until the fourth game. Duckworth achieved a break in the 5th game to go 3-2 up. The rivals then broke each other in the next two games before they held their respective serves for Duckworth to win at 6-4.

“I have had a good run on Indian soil these two weeks. I may think of applying for citizenship,” joked Duckworth after his victory. “I am very happy to win here. It was a quality field and organized very efficiently. This win has given me the confidence to try and get to the top-50,” said the winner.

Source: Press Release

More BENGALURU OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 21:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue