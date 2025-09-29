English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Sinner storms into China Open semis to set up clash with De Minaur

By Patrick Hayes

Jannik Sinner eased past world number 57 Fabian Marozsan 6-1 7-5 in just an hour and 19 minutes at the China Open in Beijing.

After cruising through the opening set, ticking off six consecutive games, Sinner was briefly tested in the second when Marozsan broke for a 5-4 lead.

Sinner storms into China Open semis to set up clash with De Minaur

However, the top seed responded emphatically, reeling off three straight games while dropping only a single point to secure his spot in the last four.

The world number two has now set up a semi-final clash with third seed Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur was leading Jakub Mensik 4-1 when the world number 19 was forced to retire due to injury.

Data Debrief: Sinner's formidable record in China

Sinner claimed his 40th tour-level victory of the season and returned to the Beijing final four.

Since 2000, Sinner has posted the best win percentage of any player in ATP tournaments held in China, winning 20 of his 22 matches (90.9%). Novak Djokovic follows with an 87.5% record (77-11), with team events excluded.

Despite his progression coming after a walkover, Australian De Minaur has now equalled his personal-best of 47 wins in a season.

Story first published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 15:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Recent Tournaments
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Braga Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 22, 2025 - Sep 30, 2025
ATP Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships:Mens Doubles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Open de Vendée:Mens Singles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Villena Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Challenger Dove Men+Care Antofagasta:Mens Singles
Sep 22, 2025 - Sep 30, 2025
ATP Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
+More
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out