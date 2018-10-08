Jeevan wins 2nd Challenger title in a row, fifth of season

It is Jeevan's fourth title win this season on the Challenger circuit, having triumphed in Winnetka, Ilkley and Dallas, and fifth overall. He had ended runner-up at Nottingham, Savannah, Tallahassee and Lille with regular partner Austin Krajicek from USA. "I was 0-40 down on my serve in the third game of the first set but I did good job keeping composure, making lot of first serves. There were a couple of uncharacteristic errors to go down 0-40 but we regrouped and had a vital hold," Jeevan told PTI.

La pareja Marcelo Arévalo / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan son campeones en dobles del Abierto GNP Seguros. pic.twitter.com/n8E07NvcyL — Daniel Santillán 💪 (@D_Santillan98) October 7, 2018

"Getting that hold from 0-40 was key. We got a break in the next game and Marcelo served strong for a 4-1 lead. The momentum was with us," he said explaining the key points. "In the second set, it was 1-0 for them, we were serving on deuce and Lee (Leander) played a great game to get the break, they were 2-0 up. Lee was playing very well. He seems to be playing better than a given point of time in this season. I feel he still has a lot of good tournaments in him to be honest after seeing him the way he is playing right now," Jeevan said.

El sonsonateco Marcelo Arévalo y Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan quedaron campeones del torneo Challenger de Monterrey, Mexico. Los rivales fueron Leander Paes (India) y Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela (México), este último ex-compañero de Marcelo. Felicidades @CheloArevaloATP 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/73izQX0STX — El Pájaro Picón (@ElPajaroPicon_) October 8, 2018

"We played a good game to break back. Then we fought hard for a hold. Then we won a deuce game to go 5-4 up. We were 0-30 down serving for the match but I came up with some good serves and finished it at the net."

Talking about his new partnership with Arevalo, he said,"Marcelo is a big guy, he has a big serve and makes strong returns. He helps out with my serve because he is a big guy with range."

How brilliant is this from #JeevanNedunchezhiyan Holds aloft a 4th Challenger trophy of the season, this time partnering with Marcelo Arevalo. They defeat Leander Paes/ Reyes Varela in the final of the Monterrey Challenger.



So delighted, for @JeevanN2010

📸 @Abierto_GNP pic.twitter.com/ZgatpUIIax — anjali banerjee (@anjali_banerjee) October 8, 2018