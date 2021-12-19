Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jennifer Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

By Pti

Melbourne, December 19: Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.

Australian Open officials on Sunday (December 19) confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: "wishing you a speedy recovery Jen."

Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

Pliskova forced to withdraw from Australian OpenPliskova forced to withdraw from Australian Open

Brady's withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday (December 16) that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session.

Earlier this month, Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following 'advice from her medical team'.

Serena Williams to skip Australian Open 2022Serena Williams to skip Australian Open 2022

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men's draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery. The Australian Open begins January 17.

Comments

MORE AUSTRALIAN OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments