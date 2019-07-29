English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tenacious Teichmann upsets Bertens to win Palermo title

By Opta
Jil Teichmann celebrates after stunning world number five Kiki Bertens in Palermo Open final
Jil Teichmann celebrates after stunning world number five Kiki Bertens in Palermo Open final

Sicily, July 29: Jil Teichmann stunned world number five Kiki Bertens to win the Palermo International in straight sets on Sunday (July 28).

Teichmann was ranked outside the top 140 at the start of the season but continued her rise with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 defeat of top seed Bertens in Sicily.

The eighth seed from Switzerland claimed her first victory over a top-10 opponent to secure a second WTA Tour title of the year.

World number 82 Teichmann went a break up three times in the opening set and the battling Bertens saved three set points before forcing a tie-break.

Bertens fell behind after Teichmann secured three mini-breaks to one for the Dutchwoman and the left-hander maintained her momentum in the second set.

Teichmann continued to pile the pressure on Bertens, breaking twice to put herself well on course for the title and serving out the match to love.

The 22-year-old and Bertens are among only seven women to have won more than one singles title this year.

More KIKI BERTENS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue