John Isner to miss French Open as foot injury continues to heal

By Opta
New York, May 18: John Isner will miss the French Open after failing to recover from a foot injury in time for Roland Garros.

The American has opted to sit out in Paris as he continues to be plagued by an issue incurred during the Miami Open final.

Isner posted on Twitter to say that a reported stress fracture "has not fully healed and there's just no way I could possibly compete on the clay in Paris."

He added: "While missing Grand Slams is not something I'm accustomed to, I've been fortunate to have such a clean bill of health my whole career.

"This is a bump in the road and I'm certain I will fully recover. Hope to see everyone at Wimbledon!"

The 34-year-old has not played since falling 6-1 6-4 to Roger Federer in Miami, skipping Masters 1000 events on clay in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Isner has played in 37 of the previous 38 majors dating back to the 2009 US Open, sitting out only at the 2013 Australian Open due to a nagging knee injury.

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
