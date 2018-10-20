English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Isner's Finals hopes hindered by Stockholm defeat

By
John Isner
John Isner

Stockholm, October 20: John Isner's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals were hindered by a three-sets defeat to Ernests Gulbis in the Stockholm Open semi-finals.

Top seed Isner battled past American compatriot Tennys Sandgren on Friday to secure a win that moved him above Kei Nishikori into ninth in the ATP Finals rankings.

But his ambitions of gaining further ground on eighth-ranked Dominic Thiem were rocked by a 1-6 6-3 6-3 loss to Gulbis.

Former top-10 player Gulbis consequently reached a first ATP World Tour final since 2014, with Next Gen star Stefanos Tsitsipas standing in his way of glory.

Third seed Tsitsipas defeated Fabio Fognini (2), who himself remains an outside shot for the ATP Finals, in a one-sided 6-3 6-2 victory.

At the Kremlin Cup, Adrian Mannarino defeated Andreas Seppi 7-5 7-5 to set up a showpiece with Karen Khachanov, who defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in an all-Russian semi-final.

Diego Schwartzman sustained more European Open heartbreak. The Argentinian, twice a runner-up in Belgium, lost out 6-3 6-4 to Gael Monfils.

That win for Monfils booked a final against top seed Kyle Edmund, who defeated 2016 champion Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-4.

It marks the second time Edmund has reached at ATP final, the first ending in defeat to Pablo Andujar in Marrakech in April.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue