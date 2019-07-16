English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hall of Fame Open: Karlovic bows out, Tomic's struggles continue

By Opta
Ivo Karlovic suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (9-7) loss to Guido Andreozzi
Ivo Karlovic suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (9-7) loss to Guido Andreozzi

Newport, July 16: Former champion Ivo Karlovic made a first-round exit at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships, while Bernard Tomic's tough year continued.

Karlovic, 40, served 19 aces but suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (9-7) loss to Guido Andreozzi on the grass at Newport on Monday (July 15).

The Croatian sixth seed claimed the ATP 250 title in 2016, having also been runner-up in 2014 and 2015.

Tomic's difficult 2019 continued as the Australian was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-5) by Ilya Ivashka.

The 26-year-old, who has fallen back outside the top 100, now holds a 5-12 win-loss record at ATP level this year.

Meanwhile, Tennys Sandgren battled past Denis Istomin 6-4 5-7 6-4, Marcel Granollers brushed past Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2 6-2 and Kamil Majchrzak was too good for wildcard Alastair Gray 6-3 6-4.

More ATP 250 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue