Hall of Fame Open: Karlovic bows out, Tomic's struggles continue

Karlovic, 40, served 19 aces but suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (9-7) loss to Guido Andreozzi on the grass at Newport on Monday (July 15).

The Croatian sixth seed claimed the ATP 250 title in 2016, having also been runner-up in 2014 and 2015.

Tomic's difficult 2019 continued as the Australian was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-5) by Ilya Ivashka.

The 26-year-old, who has fallen back outside the top 100, now holds a 5-12 win-loss record at ATP level this year.

Meanwhile, Tennys Sandgren battled past Denis Istomin 6-4 5-7 6-4, Marcel Granollers brushed past Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2 6-2 and Kamil Majchrzak was too good for wildcard Alastair Gray 6-3 6-4.