Impressive Kvitova sets up Bertens final in Madrid

The world number 10 was victorious in Prague last time out and made it a 10 wins on the spin against one of last year's French Open semi-finalists.

Kvitova, who will meet Kiki Bertens in the final, bounced back from losing her serve in the opening game to claim a tense first-set tie-break on Friday.

In the second set it was the two-time Wimbledon champion who was quickest off the mark, breaking the former world number one to stamp her authority on the contest.

She fended off break-back points in game four, but was otherwise largely untroubled in an assured display.

Kvitova will now go on the hunt for her fourth tournament triumph of a fine year against Bertens, who overcame Caroline Garcia in the earlier semi-final.