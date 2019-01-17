English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nishikori survives Karlovic test in Melbourne

By Opta
KeiNishikori - Cropped

Melbourne, Jan 17: Kei Nishikori survived a huge scare in the Australian Open second round, battling past Ivo Karlovic in a marathon five-setter on Thursday (January 17).

Also pushed to five sets in the opening round, Nishikori was tested again before claiming a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 5-7 7-6 (10-7) victory after three hours, 48 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

It was just the third men's match to need a super tie-break, introduced at the tournament this year, at the Australian Open.

Karlovic, 39, served 59 aces but was unable to hold off Nishikori in an enthralling final-set tie-break.

Nishikori, the eighth seed, held from 0-40 down in the ninth game of the fifth set and it proved to be crucial.

A three-time quarter-finalist in Melbourne, the Japanese star will face either Philipp Kohlschreiber or Joao Sousa in the third round.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli wants India a Test superpower
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue